Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Acquires $101,250.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BHR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 2,160,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,236. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

