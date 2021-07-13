Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi Buys 4,444 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,236. The company has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. Research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

