Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

