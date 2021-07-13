BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 1,011.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.36. 30,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.43. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.75.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.