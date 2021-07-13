BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.17.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

