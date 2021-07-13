BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.17.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃcolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.
