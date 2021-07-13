Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $123.87 and a 52 week high of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

