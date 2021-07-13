Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,603,000.00. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,267.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 162,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,303. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

