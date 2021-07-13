Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NYSE:AMGN) to Post $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NYSE:AMGN) will report $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.83. 1,618,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,624. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

