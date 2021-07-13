Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,313. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

