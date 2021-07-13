Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) to announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $1,060,248.80. Insiders have sold a total of 40,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,471 in the last three months.

NYSE:IPGP opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.