Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.05). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

LPSN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,738. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

