Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) to Post $1.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,313.80.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

