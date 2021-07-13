Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.02 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

