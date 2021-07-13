Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,650.46.

Shares of NYSE:SWTX traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 144,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,473. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

