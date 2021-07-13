Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,941. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $69.58.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

