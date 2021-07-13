Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAR) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

In related news, EVP Veresh Sita purchased 1,685 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,965.00.

Shares of NYSE CAR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 16,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,247. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

