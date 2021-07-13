Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

