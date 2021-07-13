Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Insiders sold a total of 855,515 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,380 over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

