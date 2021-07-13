Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) to Announce $10.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NYSE:CACC) to report $10.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.44 and the lowest is $8.68. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

NYSE:CACC traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $447.22. 85,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,586. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

