Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $358.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.13 million to $368.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

