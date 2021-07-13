Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NYSE:EXPO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NYSE:EXPO) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Shares of NYSE EXPO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,116. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

