Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

In other news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $5,783,667.84. Also, COO Desiree Coleman sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,243 shares of company stock worth $44,402,860.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $114.55. 116,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

