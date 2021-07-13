Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. II-VI reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,070 over the last three months.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 970,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,917. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

