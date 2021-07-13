Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post $376.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $258.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,301 shares of company stock worth $2,958,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

