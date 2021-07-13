Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce sales of $442.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

