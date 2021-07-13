Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $368.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

