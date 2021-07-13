Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) to post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. 451,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,407. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

