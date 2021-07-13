Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $5,514,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,546.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 369,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,016. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

