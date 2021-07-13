Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBCT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 175,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,260. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.