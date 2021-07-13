Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post sales of $57.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $254.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

RDUS opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

