Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROLL traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.35. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $6,098,462.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,906.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.