Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) will report ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.84). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.

NYSE:SAGE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 433,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,556. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

