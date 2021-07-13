Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NYSE:TRIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $109,324.25. Also, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $205,414.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,578 shares of company stock worth $688,294.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,653. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

