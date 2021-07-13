Brokers Set Expectations for Etsy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Etsy by 12,903.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,399,000 after buying an additional 219,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

