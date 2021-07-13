Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

