Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $251.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

