Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.