Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,075 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $12,947,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

