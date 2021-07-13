Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

