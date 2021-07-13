Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,574 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,436.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,321.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $818.67 and a 12-month high of $1,447.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

