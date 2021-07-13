Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,993 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.