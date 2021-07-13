Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,304 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,304 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

