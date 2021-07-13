Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 73,021 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 46.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.59 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

