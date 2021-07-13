Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.