Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

