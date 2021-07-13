Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,764 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $388,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

