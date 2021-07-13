Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,560 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.