Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.19 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

