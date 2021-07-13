Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

