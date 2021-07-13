Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of RA opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

